@_shadj ngrok has become essential to my workflow. Makes testing responsive designs so much easier.

@Breefield ngrok is genius, replaying requests makes webhooks 1M times easier to handle. ngrok.com

@davejlong #ngrok is a dream for testing localhost with remote APIs!

@thecodeboss ngrok has got to be the easiest local tunnel solution I've ever used.

@Botto ngrok, probably the best tool I have started to use for my webwork since firebug also great support